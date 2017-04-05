Venezuelan crisis: Starving elephant ...

Venezuelan crisis: Starving elephant become symbol of country's misery

Fox News

Venezuela's only African elephant, Ruperta, appears to be suffering from starvation at the Caricuao Zoo in the capital of Caracas, becoming a symbol of the country's deep economic crisis. Pictures of the 46-year-old pachyderm were taken by a local journalist who says he was alerted by zookeepers that the elephant was starving.

