Venezuelan congressman injured in protest

17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, center, is escorted by his colleague Jose Manuel Olivares, right, after begin injured by alleged pro government supporters as they protest outside of the Ombudsman's offices in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, April 3, 2017. A group of opposition lawmakers was attacked by suspected followers of the Government during a demonstration in the center of the capital that left at least one injured Congressman.

