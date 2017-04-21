Venezuelaa s Tiananmen moment: The wo...

Venezuelaa s Tiananmen moment: The woman and the armored truck

It was another day of violent protests in Venezuela's capital of Caracas, where a convoy of armored trucks, or "rinocerontes," inched forward on a major highway as smoke drifted overhead. Opposition leaders had planned "the mother of all marches" to mark a holiday commemorating the country's independence from Spain.



