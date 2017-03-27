Venezuela walks back move to strip co...

Venezuela walks back move to strip congress' power

Daily Times

Venezuela's president and Supreme Court backed down Saturday from an unprecedented move to strip congress of its legislative powers that had sparked widespread charges that the South American country was no longer a democracy. President Nicolas Maduro asked the Supreme Court in a late-night speech to review a ruling nullifying the branch of power that set off a storm of criticism from the opposition and foreign governments.

Chicago, IL

