Venezuela:Socialist Mob Assaults Archbishopof Caracas During Holy Week Mass

A mob of supporters of Venezuela's socialist dictator NicolA s Maduro stormed a Catholic Mass celebrating Holy Week on Wednesday, assaulting Archbishop of Caracas Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, injuring both believers attending the mass and media recording the scuffle, and reportedly looting the church. The incident took place at Santa Teresa Basilica, following the traditional procession of the Nazarene of St. Paul in the nation's capital.

