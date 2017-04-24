Venezuela protests: What you need to ...

Venezuela protests: What you need to know

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand new presidential elections and the release of jailed opposition politicians. This is the largest day of demonstrations in more than two weeks of violent protests that have left five people dead and more than 200 arrested since moves by Maduro to tighten his grip on power escalated the country's political and economic crisis.

