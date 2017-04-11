Venezuela protests escalate, elderly ...

Venezuela protests escalate, elderly woman reportedly dead from tear gas

8 hrs ago

Demonstrators help a journalist who was injured in a leg while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, April 10, 2017. An 87-year-old woman reportedly died inside her apartment in Caracas after inhaling tear gas thrown by police during street demonstrations Monday against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

