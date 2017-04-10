Venezuela president heckled as protests spread to slums
Abelino Vieira inspects the hole where looters entered his grocery and liquor store during a protest last night in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Residents blocked some roads with debris and derelict furniture, burned garbage and banged pans to protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
