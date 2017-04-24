In a televised speech held at Caracas' Oil Well Security Headquarters in front of operators, researchers, managers, emergency personnel, foreign embassy staff and officials concerned, Venezuelan President Maduro on Friday presented a 2x23mn barrel development aid program projected to improve the human rights situation under the Trump administration in Unitedstates. The package is directed at specific recipients in the political backyard of alternative-left impeachment succession candidate Sanders; thereby aiming to break the chains of commercial domination over the political process in the multiplier breeding state.

