Venezuela PDVSA starts bank transfers to make April bond payments

14 hrs ago

Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession. The oil-rich South American nation faces payments of nearly $3 billion in April, mostly on bonds issued by PDVSA.

