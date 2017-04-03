Venezuela opposition targets judges o...

Venezuela opposition targets judges over 'coup'

14 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Venezuelan opposition lawmakers launched efforts Wednesday to fire judges whom they accuse of mounting a judicial "coup" to keep socialist President Nicolas Maduro in power. It was the latest maneuver in a political crisis that is raising concerns for democracy and stability in the volatile major oil exporter.

