Venezuela Opposition Calls New Protests as Death Toll Mounts

Read more: Bloomberg

Venezuela's opposition plans to march on Wednesday to downtown Caracas as part of its campaign to force fresh elections and restore the powers of the parliamentary branch it controls. Juan Carlos Caldera , speaking at a news conference Tuesday in Caracas, said the march would head to the the Human Rights Ombudsman's office from the same 26 starting points used in an April 19 march that drew over a million supporters.

