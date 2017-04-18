Venezuela officials say at least 12 p...

Venezuela officials say at least 12 people killed overnight

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

At least 12 people were killed overnight during looting and violence in Venezuela's capital amid a spiraling political crisis, authorities said Friday. Most of the deaths took place in El Valle, a working class neighbourhood near Caracas' biggest military base where opposition leaders say a group of people were hit with an electrical current while trying to steal a refrigerator from a bakery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC