Venezuela demands Colombia return 3 military deserters
Venezuela's foreign minister has demanded that Colombia return three military officers who have sought political asylum in the neighboring country. The apparent desertion comes amid weeks of violent protests against the administration of President Nicholas Maduro, with at least 22 people dead as a result of the turmoil..
