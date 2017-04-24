Venezuela death toll rises amid ongoing anti-government protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gunmen killed two more people during political unrest in Venezuela on Monday, April 24 bringing the total number of deaths to 12 this month, as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press for early elections, Reuters said. A 42-year-old man who worked for local government in the Andean state of Merida died from a gunshot in the neck at a rally in favor of President Nicolas Maduro's government, the state ombudsman and prosecutor's office said.

