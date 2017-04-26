Venezuela Death Toll Hits 29, Protest...

Venezuela Death Toll Hits 29, Protesters Battle Security Forces

Read more: US News & World Report

Venezuelan security forces fired scores of tear gas volleys and turned water cannons on rock-throwing protesters on a bridge in Caracas on Wednesday as the death toll from this month's anti-government unrest hit at least 29. A 20-year-old male demonstrator died in those latest clashes in the capital after being hit by a gas cannister, said officials of the eastern Chacaco district. Government authorities also announced two new fatalities from clashes earlier this week: a 22-year-old who received various gunshot wounds at a protest in Valencia city, and a 28-year-old government supporter shot in the stomach in Tachira state.

