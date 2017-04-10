Venezuela Crisis Deepens Amid Anti-Ma...

Venezuela Crisis Deepens Amid Anti-Maduro Protests

Demonstrators in Venezuela clashed with police Monday on the fifth day of violent protests against President Nicolas Maduro's government. Protesters have called for elections in the South American nation, which is reeling under economic crisis, and is facing shortage of food and other necessities.

