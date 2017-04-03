UPDATE 1-Scattered protests in Venezu...

UPDATE 1-Scattered protests in Venezuela, OAS cancels crisis meeting

Read more: Reuters

Venezuela's opposition sought to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro with scattered protests on Monday, but there was relief for the Socialist government when the Organization of American States canceled a crisis meeting. One group of protesters tried to block a major Caracas highway and another dropped a pile of straw in front of the Supreme Court, which last week controversially assumed the responsibilities of the opposition-led congress.

