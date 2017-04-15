University student killed in Venezuela opposition protest

Red smoke wafts into the air as it rises next to tear gas fired by the Bolivarian National Police during a protest in Caracas Venezuela Saturday Riot police in Caracas and other cities fired tear gas and water cannon at stone-throwing demonstrators, whose leaders vowed to keep up pressure on Maduro. The opposition groups organising it said they would not reveal the destination of the march until everyone had gathered, to prevent the security forces from blocking their way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.