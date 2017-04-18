Two French reporters freed in Venezue...

Two French reporters freed in Venezuela1 min ago

Two French journalists who had been held in Venezuela since April 11 on drug charges have been freed, and returned to Paris today, the Capa news agency said. "Capa's employees are delighted that Sebastian Perez and Didier Barral have been released and are back in France," the agency said.

