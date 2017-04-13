Three dead in Venezuela's Lara state amid protests
Venezuelan officials said three people -- aged 14, 32 and 36 -- died in the city of Barquisimeto in the Lara state after violence during protests this week. At least two victims died from shootings in separate incidents throughout Barquisimeto, the capital of Lara, on Tuesday.
