The Latest: Venezuelan protesters cross into western Caracas

A protester carries a white flower during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed, ou... American Airlines says it has grounded a flight attendant who got into a verbal confrontation with a passenger after taking a baby stroller away from another passenger. American Airlines says it has grounded a flight attendant who got into a verbal confrontation with a passenger after taking a baby stroller away from another passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.