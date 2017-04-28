The Latest: Venezuela Calls OAS Forum for 'coercion'
Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's deputy minister of foreign affairs for North America, said his country is pulling out of the Organization of American States because the group has become a forum for "coercion" instead of cooperation. Amid protests in Caracas aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro from office, Venezuela gave notice Friday of its plans to withdraw from the Washington-based OAS.
