Teenager killed as Venezuelans march against government

A teenager was shot dead as tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas on Wednesday in what was dubbed the ''mother of all marches'' against the embattled socialist. Carlos Romero, just three days away from celebrating his 18th birthday, was walking home from a soccer game when he bumped into progovernment militias stalking a small pocket of protesters, a close family friend, Melvin Sojo, said at the hospital where doctors tried in vain to save the boy's life.

