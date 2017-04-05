Socialism sucks: Venezuela runs out o...

Socialism sucks: Venezuela runs out of gas, despite having the world's largest oil reserves

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

Truth be told, the socialist utopia of Venezuela really couldn't be any further from paradise. The authoritative regime in charge has been openly hostile towards the private sector for decades, leading to economic dislocation, empty shelves at the grocery stores and nationwide poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC