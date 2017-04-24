Silent march for people killed in Ven...

Silent march for people killed in Venezuela protests

21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Venezuelans marched in silence Saturday against President Nicolas Maduro, a test of his government's tolerance for peaceful protests after three weeks of violent unrest that has left 20 people dead. A further eight people were electrocuted in a looting incident after a protest.

Chicago, IL

