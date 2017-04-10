Riots, looting in Venezuela; oppositi...

Riots, looting in Venezuela; opposition leaders arrested

12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Venezuelan authorities said Friday they arrested two opposition youth leaders, the latest move in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have left five dead. Five people, including a 13-year-old boy have been killed in Venezuela since April 6 in clashes with riot police during a wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

