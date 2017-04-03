Regional group rebukes Venezuelan gov...

Regional group rebukes Venezuelan government

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Member countries of the regional body said that last week's Supreme Court ruling nullifying the opposition-controlled Congress was "incompatible with democratic practice." The Organization of American States pledged in a statement to continue making diplomatic efforts to address the situation in the economically embattled South American country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC