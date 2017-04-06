Protesters clash with government forces in Venezuela
Venezuelan National Police clash with opposition activists during protests against the government of President NicolA s Maduro on April 6 in Caracas. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans flooded a main highway in the capital on Thursday in the latest protest over what opponents consider an attempt by the government to seize power from the legislature and further sideline the opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC