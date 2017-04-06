Protesters clash with government forc...

Protesters clash with government forces in Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Venezuelan National Police clash with opposition activists during protests against the government of President NicolA s Maduro on April 6 in Caracas. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans flooded a main highway in the capital on Thursday in the latest protest over what opponents consider an attempt by the government to seize power from the legislature and further sideline the opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC