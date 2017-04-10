President Maduro back in Venezuela as anti-government protests mount

President Nicolas Maduro was back in Venezuela on Tuesday after a visit to key leftist ally Cuba, but opposition leaders and a video suggested his rally went off the rails amid mounting protests against the unpopular leader. State television footage showed a crowd breaking through a security cordon and mobbing the vehicle that Maduro was standing on as he waved goodbye at the end of a military event in the state of Bolivar on Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.