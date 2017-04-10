President Maduro back in Venezuela as...

President Maduro back in Venezuela as anti-government protests mount

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

President Nicolas Maduro was back in Venezuela on Tuesday after a visit to key leftist ally Cuba, but opposition leaders and a video suggested his rally went off the rails amid mounting protests against the unpopular leader. State television footage showed a crowd breaking through a security cordon and mobbing the vehicle that Maduro was standing on as he waved goodbye at the end of a military event in the state of Bolivar on Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC