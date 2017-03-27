PoliticsLocal Venezuelans hope Floridians show interest in homeland's plight
One year and 1,700 miles removed from Venezuela, siblings Patrick and Elizabeth Arce can't stop dreaming of the day they return to their once safe and prosperous country. But for now, they're taking refuge in Manatee County - from people, they say, who tried to kidnap and kill Patrick Arce for advocating political change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC