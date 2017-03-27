PoliticsLocal Venezuelans hope Florid...

PoliticsLocal Venezuelans hope Floridians show interest in homeland's plight

One year and 1,700 miles removed from Venezuela, siblings Patrick and Elizabeth Arce can't stop dreaming of the day they return to their once safe and prosperous country. But for now, they're taking refuge in Manatee County - from people, they say, who tried to kidnap and kill Patrick Arce for advocating political change.

