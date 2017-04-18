Political Chaos Won't Stop Venezuela'...

Political Chaos Won't Stop Venezuela's La Vida Boheme

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Spin

In 2013, Venezuelan rock band La Vida BohA me stood onstage at the Latin Grammys in black liqui liqui suits, their faces smeared in black paint. The foursome received the best album award for their second full-length, and lead singer and guitarist Henry D'Arthenay gave a short speech thanking their fans and everyone else in their lives who made it possible for them to be there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC