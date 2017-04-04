Police fire pepper spray at oppositio...

Police fire pepper spray at opposition march in Venezuela

4 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

People run away from tear gas during clashes between opposition members and police forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The demonstrators were trying to accompany opposition lawmakers in a march to the National Assembly for a session where they planned to debate removing Supreme Court magistrates who issued a ruling last week removing the last vestiges of power from the opposition-controlled congress.

