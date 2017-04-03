PM May and EU's Tusk will seek to reduce tensions in Brexit talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk agreed on Thursday to try to lower tensions in upcoming Brexit talks, especially over issues like Gibraltar. The future of the rocky British enclave on the southern tip of Spain became the first big point of controversy in Brexit negotiations after the EU draft position said the application of any EU-UK trade deal to Gibraltar had be agreed between Spain and Britain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC