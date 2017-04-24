Petrotrin spill reaches VenezuelaApr....

Petrotrin spill reaches VenezuelaApr. 30, 2017, 10:33 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Petrotrin oil spill has reached the Venezuelan coast, Minister of Energy Franklin Khan disclosed yesterday. Khan said because the oil has crossed the international boundary into the eastern coastline of Venezuela, affecting the Isla de Patos , the Trinidad and Tobago/Venezuela oil spill plan has had to be put into operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC