Opposition Parties In Venezuela Prepare For Elections, Hoping They Will Come

Juan Pablo Guanipa is running for governor of the western Venezuelan state of Zulia, and as he campaigns in the state capital of Maracaibo, people complain of food shortages and hyperinflation. The solution, Guanipa tells them, is to vote against the ruling Socialist Party - which controls 20 of Venezuela's 23 states - and to elect opposition candidates like himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.