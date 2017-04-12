Official sadism: Cuba creates a dictatorship in Venezuela in its own image
Cuba's Castro regime created Venezuela's dictatorship in its own image. Havana's puppet dictatorship in Caracas is venturing beyond simple violent repression and is becoming a sadistic monster that not only relies on violence to stay in power, but takes pleasure in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC