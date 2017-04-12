Official sadism: Cuba creates a dicta...

Official sadism: Cuba creates a dictatorship in Venezuela in its own image

Cuba's Castro regime created Venezuela's dictatorship in its own image. Havana's puppet dictatorship in Caracas is venturing beyond simple violent repression and is becoming a sadistic monster that not only relies on violence to stay in power, but takes pleasure in it.

