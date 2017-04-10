OECS/Venezuela Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

The Sixty-Fourth Meeting of the OECS Authority, which resumed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday April 12th 2017, was honoured by a previously unscheduled visit from His Excellency Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. OECS Heads of Government welcomed candid discussions with President Maduro and reflected on the shared history of the region and years of bilateral cooperation between OECS Member States and Venezuela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.