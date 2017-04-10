OECS/Venezuela Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest
The Sixty-Fourth Meeting of the OECS Authority, which resumed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday April 12th 2017, was honoured by a previously unscheduled visit from His Excellency Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. OECS Heads of Government welcomed candid discussions with President Maduro and reflected on the shared history of the region and years of bilateral cooperation between OECS Member States and Venezuela.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC