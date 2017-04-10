OECS/Venezuela Discuss Matters Of Mut...

OECS/Venezuela Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The Sixty-Fourth Meeting of the OECS Authority, which resumed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday April 12th 2017, was honoured by a previously unscheduled visit from His Excellency Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. OECS Heads of Government welcomed candid discussions with President Maduro and reflected on the shared history of the region and years of bilateral cooperation between OECS Member States and Venezuela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC