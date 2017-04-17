New protests set in troubled Venezuela26 min ago

New protests set in troubled Venezuel...

Opponents and backers of Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro have announced new marches for Wednesday after violence in ongoing anti- government protests that have left five people dead. Both sides yesterday promised to hold sway across Caracas on the heels of two weeks of demonstrations that also have seen 117 people arrested.

