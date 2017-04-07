Mexican president meets Venezuelan op...

Mexican president meets Venezuelan opposition activist for the first time

34 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto has received a leading Venezuelan opposition activist for the first time, in a policy shift that reflects Mexico's increasing assertiveness against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Chicago, IL

