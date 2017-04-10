Meet the charismatic opposition leader the Venezuela government has...

Miranda state governor and oposition leader, Henrique Capriles, leads a demonstration while hundreds of people protest in Caracas, Venezuela. The 44-year-old governor of Miranda state kept to the high road during most of his political career, including his two unsuccessful tries for president, losing first to the late Hugo Chavez in 2012, and then in a photo-finish loss to current President Nicolas Maduro in the 2013 contest to be Chavez's successor.

