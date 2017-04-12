Man captured on video beating gas att...

Man captured on video beating gas attendant surrenders

Read more: Newsday

A 42-year-old El Socorro man, captured in a video assaulting a gas station attendant, yesterday surrendered to Barataria police. The man told police that he had seen the video on the television programme Beyond the Tape and decided to make himself available to the police.

Chicago, IL

