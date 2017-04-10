Little Village celebrates Good Friday with its annual Stations of the Cross ceremony

On Friday, hundreds of members of the Chicago latino community gathered at La Villita park for the community's annual Via Crucis ceremony. Members of six local churches reenacted the 14 stations leading up to the death of Christ, acting out the scenes along a three-mile stretch of 26th St. Six neighborhood churches joined together for Little Village's annual Via Crucis ceremony: San Roman, El Buen Pastor, Epifania, Nuestra Senora del Tepeyac, St. Agnes and La Asuncion Volunteers from the community dressed in neon vests maintained crowd control, separating the spectators from the actors with rope.

