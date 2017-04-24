Injured Venezuela protesters face another woe: finding medicine

Demonstrators injured in Venezuela's often violent street protests are facing additional hardship: how to get treatment in a crisis-hit country where basics like antibiotics and painkillers are running short. CARACAS: Demonstrators injured in Venezuela's often violent street protests are facing additional hardship: how to get treatment in a crisis-hit country where basics like antibiotics and painkillers are running short.

