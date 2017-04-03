Inequality in the Trump Era, Scientif...

Inequality in the Trump Era, Scientific Censorship, Singing the Blues in St. Louis

On Friday, the Trump Administration disclosed the financial statuses of its top officials, and the disclosure once again calls into question the interests of the administration. Steven Fazzari , a professor of economics and sociology at Washington University in St. Louis, joins The Takeaway to discuss where income inequality might be going under President Trump.

Chicago, IL

