In Venezuela, Young Protester Killed and Opposition Leader Barred From Office

16 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The government is cracking down on protesters and trying to take serious opposition candidates out of the running ahead of the next election. On Friday, hours after a violent clash between protesters and security forces, Venezuelan authorities confirmed 19-year-old university student Jairo Ortiz had been shot dead.

Chicago, IL

