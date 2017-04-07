Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Coun...

Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is 'brutal dictatorship'

A gay Venezuelan opposition leader who attended an LGBT conference in the Dominican Republic last week has reluctantly returned to his country. Rosmit Mantilla, an LGBT rights activist and member of the Venezuelan National Assembly who is among those who worked with Leopoldo LA3pez to create the left-leaning Voluntad Popular party in 2009, told the Washington Blade on April 1 during an interview in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo that he was not sure whether he would return to the Venezuelan capital of Caracas the next day.

Chicago, IL

