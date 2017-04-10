Fonseca, Juanes & More Mourn the Deat...

Fonseca, Juanes & More Mourn the Death of Colombian Singer Martin Elias

Vallenato singer/songwriter MartA n ElA as died in car accident on Friday . The Colombian artist was 26 years old.

