Disputed marijuana charge led to Venezuelan activista s immigration problems
The decision of federal immigration authorities to detain and deport asylum-seeking Venezuelan political activist Marco Coello may have been triggered by a marijuana charge filed against him in Virginia last fall, a charge that was later reduced to trespassing. Records for the General District Court in Fairfax County, Virginia, located in the suburbs just outside Washington D.C., show Coello was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC