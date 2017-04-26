Death toll in Venezuela protests rises to 31, over 1,000 peaceful demonstrators arrested
As peaceful protests in Venezuela complete their fourth consecutive week, the puppet dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro continues its violent and deadly terror against peaceful demonstrators. With Maduro's strings being pulled by his puppet masters in Havana, the Venezuelan regime is responding to protests and dissent in the exact same way Cuba's apartheid regime responds to protests and dissent.
